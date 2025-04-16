Left Menu

China and Malaysia: Entering a 'New Golden Era'

China and Malaysia are set to enhance their collaboration in trade, economy, and investment, marking a 'new golden era' in their bilateral relations. Notably, both countries have expressed intent to focus on areas such as artificial intelligence to further their partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Malaysia are poised to deepen their collaboration in trade, economics, and investment, according to an announcement made in Kuala Lumpur.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim articulated their shared vision during a bilateral meeting, highlighting a mutual commitment to usher in a 'new golden era' of relations.

Among the key areas of focus for this strengthened partnership is the advancement of artificial intelligence, underscoring both nations' drive towards innovation in technology.

