China and Malaysia: Entering a 'New Golden Era'

China and Malaysia are poised to deepen their collaboration in trade, economics, and investment, according to an announcement made in Kuala Lumpur.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim articulated their shared vision during a bilateral meeting, highlighting a mutual commitment to usher in a 'new golden era' of relations.

Among the key areas of focus for this strengthened partnership is the advancement of artificial intelligence, underscoring both nations' drive towards innovation in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)