Canada Geared for a High-Stakes Electoral Showdown

Canada is poised for a pivotal general election on April 28, where Prime Minister Mark Carney's ruling Liberals face strong competition from Pierre Poilievre's opposition Conservatives. With polls reflecting a neck-and-neck contest, the electoral outcome remains uncertain and crucial for the country's political landscape.

A total of 28 million voters are set to participate, marking an expansion from 338 to 343 electoral ridings since the preceding election in 2021. The election process, estimated to cost around C$570 million, is managed by the independent body Elections Canada, which ensures transparency through hand-counted ballots and timely results posting approximately thirty minutes after polls close.

Debate persists over Canada's first-past-the-post electoral system, criticized for not accurately reflecting voter sentiment and benefiting parties with concentrated regional support. While past efforts to reform to proportional representation were shelved due to lack of consensus, the upcoming election ignites renewed discussions on the need for electoral reform.

