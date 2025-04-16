Left Menu

U.S. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission to France

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to visit France to discuss Middle Eastern affairs with French officials, as announced by French government spokesperson Sophie Primas.

Updated: 16-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:56 IST
White House envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is scheduled to travel to France soon. French government spokesperson Sophie Primas disclosed the high-level visit on Wednesday.

The diplomatic mission aims to facilitate discussions with French officials, focusing on a wide range of Middle Eastern issues. This exchange underscores the importance of U.S.-French relations in addressing regional security and diplomatic challenges.

Primas emphasized that all aspects concerning the Middle East will be open for discussion, reaffirming the strategic partnership between the two nations.

