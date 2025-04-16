Substantial Progress in US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Talks
Ukraine and the United States have made strides in negotiating a minerals deal. Both nations plan to sign a memorandum soon. The agreement is part of efforts to address the Ukraine-Russia conflict and recover US financial outlays. The deal could potentially foster economic growth in both countries.
Significant advancements have been reported in the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States concerning a minerals deal, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday. The nations aim to sign a memorandum soon, marking another step in efforts to secure a bilateral agreement.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump views the deal as pivotal both to resolving Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia and recouping U.S. military expenditures. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated Ukraine would not recognize previous U.S. military aid as loans.
The proposed minerals agreement, currently under legal adjustment, aims to facilitate economic growth in both countries. However, it requires Ukrainian parliamentary ratification. The deal is expected to provide investment opportunities and foster development across Ukrainian territories.
