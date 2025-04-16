Left Menu

Substantial Progress in US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Talks

Ukraine and the United States have made strides in negotiating a minerals deal. Both nations plan to sign a memorandum soon. The agreement is part of efforts to address the Ukraine-Russia conflict and recover US financial outlays. The deal could potentially foster economic growth in both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:48 IST
Substantial Progress in US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Significant advancements have been reported in the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States concerning a minerals deal, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday. The nations aim to sign a memorandum soon, marking another step in efforts to secure a bilateral agreement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump views the deal as pivotal both to resolving Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia and recouping U.S. military expenditures. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated Ukraine would not recognize previous U.S. military aid as loans.

The proposed minerals agreement, currently under legal adjustment, aims to facilitate economic growth in both countries. However, it requires Ukrainian parliamentary ratification. The deal is expected to provide investment opportunities and foster development across Ukrainian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025