Significant advancements have been reported in the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States concerning a minerals deal, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday. The nations aim to sign a memorandum soon, marking another step in efforts to secure a bilateral agreement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump views the deal as pivotal both to resolving Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia and recouping U.S. military expenditures. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated Ukraine would not recognize previous U.S. military aid as loans.

The proposed minerals agreement, currently under legal adjustment, aims to facilitate economic growth in both countries. However, it requires Ukrainian parliamentary ratification. The deal is expected to provide investment opportunities and foster development across Ukrainian territories.

