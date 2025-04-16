Left Menu

Usha Vance's Historic India Visit with VP J D Vance

US Vice President J D Vance and his wife, Usha, are set to visit India, marking Usha's first visit to her ancestral country as the Second Lady. The trip, also including Italy, highlights shared economic and geopolitical dialogues with Indian leadership, alongside cultural engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Vice President J D Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha, will embark on a diplomatic journey to India and Italy, as announced by their office on Wednesday.

During their visit from April 18 to April 24, the Vice President aims to strengthen economic and geopolitical ties via high-profile meetings with Indian leaders, including discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cultural participation in the historic cities of New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra is also planned.

The trip is particularly significant for Usha Vance, marking her inaugural return to her roots as the Second Lady. Her parents originally emigrated to the U.S. from India in the 1970s. The couple first met at Yale Law School, where they both pursued their legal education. Usha's prestigious career includes clerking for senior justices and scholars like Chief Justice John G. Roberts.

