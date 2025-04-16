Georgia’s Foreign Grant Bill Sparks Civil Society Concerns

Georgia's parliament on Wednesday approved a controversial bill banning foreign donor organizations from providing grants without government approval. This move compounds an ongoing crackdown on civil society in the nation, led by the ruling Georgian Dream party, widely perceived as becoming more anti-Western.

The legislation, requiring government consent for all foreign grants, imposes heavy fines on violators and restricts international organizations from hosting events for Georgian political parties. It represents a broader attempt to limit influence from pro-Western entities, sparked by previous laws targeting foreign-funded groups as "foreign agents."

Billionaire former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has criticized foreign grant recipients, accusing them of allegiance to Western countries aiming to embroil Georgia in conflict with Russia. The new law has prompted protests, strained relations with the EU, and threatened Georgia's EU candidacy, amid claims by the ruling party of intent to maintain traditional values while fostering ties with Russia.

