Powell Unveils Unforeseen Impact of Trump's Tariffs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed on Wednesday that the tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump were significantly larger than anticipated, exceeding even the most optimistic forecasts made by the Federal Reserve.

These comments were made in response to inquiries posed at the Economic Club of Chicago, where Powell noted the unexpected magnitude of the tariffs. His remarks highlighted the challenges posed by the tariffs, which have been larger than forecasters across the board had predicted.

Despite efforts to estimate their potential impact, the tariffs took many by surprise, signifying a considerable shift in economic dynamics under the current administration, according to Powell.

