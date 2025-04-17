Political Titans Clash in Canada's Strategic French Debate

In a pivotal moment during Canada's election campaign, Prime Minister Mark Carney faced off against his chief rival, Pierre Poilievre, in a French-language debate in Quebec on Wednesday. The debate could significantly influence the outcome of the April 28 vote, especially considering the key issues at play such as U.S. tariffs and economic challenges.

Carney, with experience as head of the central banks of Canada and England, emphasized his crisis management skills and criticized Poilievre's attacks on his record. Poilievre accused the Liberals of economic mismanagement, particularly in housing and resource development, and questioned Carney's promises as extensions of former Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts.

The debate highlighted the political volatility in Quebec, a province essential to winning the election. With 78 seats in the House of Commons, the support in Quebec could determine the next steps in Canada's political landscape, amid ongoing tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump and impending English-language debates.

