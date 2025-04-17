Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tango: Japan Takes the Lead

President Donald Trump held direct trade discussions with a Japanese delegation, led by Ryosei Akazawa, in Washington. While no concrete outcomes were revealed, both parties agreed to another meeting. Trump's tariffs on imports were a focal point, amidst concerns over the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 06:02 IST
In a surprising diplomatic move, President Donald Trump engaged with a Japanese trade delegation on Wednesday, hinting at 'big progress' in ongoing trade negotiations.

The dialogue marked an initial step in addressing the tariffs Trump has imposed on global imports, which have unsettled financial markets and heightened recession fears. Japanese Economic Revitalisation Minister Ryosei Akazawa led the talks, where parties agreed to future discussions without delving into specifics.

While Trump underscored the urgency of a Japan deal, exchange rates were notably absent from discussions. Multiple global diplomatic engagements hint at an evolving trade strategy, with Japan pursuing a 'win-win' scenario through enhanced U.S. investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

