US Airstrikes Target Houthi Rebel Sites in Yemen

In a series of coordinated airstrikes, the United States targeted key sites in Yemen under the control of Houthi rebels. The campaign stretched through Thursday morning and resulted in at least one casualty in Sanaa, the capital, according to local reports.

Overnight, multiple governorates came under fire as the U.S. military continued its operations, which began on March 15. The Houthis, however, have released minimal information regarding the locations that were struck.

The U.S. Central Command has remained tight-lipped about specific targets. Their operations are supported by the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea and the USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea, alongside stealth B-2 bombers stationed on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, all contributing to the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)