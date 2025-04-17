Left Menu

Bribery Charges Hit China's Ex-Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian

China's former agriculture minister, Tang Renjian, faces bribery charges amid President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign. Accused of using his positions for corrupt gains, Tang was removed from office and expelled from the Communist Party. The case highlights ongoing efforts to uphold party discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:50 IST
  • China

China's former agriculture minister, Tang Renjian, has been charged with bribery, as announced by the nation's top prosecutor on Thursday. This development follows his arrest last year as part of President Xi Jinping's comprehensive campaign against corruption. Tang was also previously the Communist Party's secretary within the ministry.

Tang is accused of exploiting his high-ranking positions to secure benefits for others and accepting significant amounts of money and property illegally, according to charges filed in the northeastern province of Jilin. The Supreme People's Procuratorate provided no specific figures regarding the alleged sums.

Efforts to obtain comments from Tang were unsuccessful. Prior to serving as agriculture minister, Tang governed Gansu province from 2017 to 2020, during which he championed food security initiatives, approved genetically-modified crops, and introduced a food security law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

