Kerala CM Slams BJP Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized the BJP and RSS for leveraging the Waqf Amendment Act for political advantage, deeming it unconstitutional. Vijayan accused them of exploiting the Act for communal gain and highlighted the challenges faced by Munambam residents. He stressed that the bill infringes on Article 26 and lacks effective solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:18 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for what he described as political maneuvering using the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which he labeled unconstitutional and discriminatory. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan claimed the RSS has openly identified minorities as the nation's internal enemies, as evidenced by a recent article in their mouthpiece, Organiser.

Vijayan addressed the ongoing issues faced by the Munambam community, emphasizing their long-term residence and the government's commitment to protecting their rights. Although a commission was appointed to explore solutions, there was resistance, despite the High Court permitting its proceedings. He accused the BJP of pursuing political gains and inciting confusion regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, described by him as fraudulent and unconstitutional.

The Chief Minister criticized Union Minister Kiran Rijiju's statements, highlighting the inconsistency in responses to the Munambam problem. He condemned the central government's stance, which he characterized as anti-minority and catering to majority communalism. He concluded by asserting the bill violates religious freedom and federal principles, further fueling divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

