Supreme Court Raises Concerns on Waqf Amendment Act Amid Murshidabad Violence

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Waqf (Amendment) Act, particularly concerning the inclusion of non-Muslims in key Waqf positions. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari voiced concerns analogous to the Supreme Court's observations, emphasizing potential constitutional breaches and criticizing the government's motives.

During a session addressing the recent violence in Murshidabad, Tiwari underscored the gravity of the situation, condemning violence and questioning the authenticity of ongoing allegations. He urged for accountability from all responsible parties to prevent such incidents and maintain communal harmony.

The apex court's three-judge bench announced a potential interim order to suspend certain provisions of the newly passed Act. The Court's consideration of the Act's implications points towards significant legal and social challenges ahead, particularly regarding registration issues and community representation in the Waqf framework.

