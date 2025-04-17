Left Menu

Supreme Court Raises Concerns on Waqf Amendment Act Amid Murshidabad Violence

The Supreme Court expressed unease over the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Amendment Act while Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticized the government's intent. The Court may stay certain provisions and question the government's decision-making, focusing also on the recent violence in Murshidabad.

Updated: 17-04-2025 10:53 IST
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Waqf (Amendment) Act, particularly concerning the inclusion of non-Muslims in key Waqf positions. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari voiced concerns analogous to the Supreme Court's observations, emphasizing potential constitutional breaches and criticizing the government's motives.

During a session addressing the recent violence in Murshidabad, Tiwari underscored the gravity of the situation, condemning violence and questioning the authenticity of ongoing allegations. He urged for accountability from all responsible parties to prevent such incidents and maintain communal harmony.

The apex court's three-judge bench announced a potential interim order to suspend certain provisions of the newly passed Act. The Court's consideration of the Act's implications points towards significant legal and social challenges ahead, particularly regarding registration issues and community representation in the Waqf framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

