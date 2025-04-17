Trump Touts 'Big Progress' in Japan Tariff Talks

President Donald Trump declared 'big progress' in tariff negotiations with Japan, stepping unexpectedly into what was meant to be a preliminary discussion. This marks an early phase in ongoing trade talks that have drawn global attention following Trump's widespread import tariffs.

The talks were initially expected to focus solely on trade and investment, yet Trump's surprise involvement shifted the discussion to include Japan's financial contributions to hosting U.S. military bases. Despite limited details, both parties agreed to reconvene later in the month, with Trump expressing the importance of reaching a deal with Japan.

Japan, facing U.S. tariff pressures, including car levies crucial to its economy, hopes increased investments in America might mitigate tariff impacts. While Tokyo aims to separate trade from currency discussions, Trump's administration seeks comprehensive agreements, balancing tariffs with commitments on investment and non-tariff barriers.

