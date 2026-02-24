Global Trade Tensions: China and US Seek WTO Resolution
The World Trade Organisation's Dispute Settlement Body has agreed to China's request to review measures imposed by India in the automotive and renewable energy sectors. Meanwhile, the U.S. has notified its decision to appeal a panel report regarding tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, initiated by China.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The World Trade Organisation's Dispute Settlement Body has advanced global trade dialogues by agreeing to a request from China on Tuesday. The body will convene a panel to examine the measures imposed by India within the automotive and renewable energy sectors, according to official statements.
In a related development, the United States has expressed its intention to appeal a panel report. The report was part of a case launched by China over certain tax credits linked to the US Inflation Reduction Act.
This international trade maneuvering highlights ongoing tensions and negotiations between major global economies as they navigate complex legislative frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Schaeffler India's Profits Surge by 32% Amid Automotive Growth
Clean Max Enviro Energy's IPO: A New Chapter in Renewable Energy Investment
India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India’s next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business
Samvardhana Motherson Opens New Facility for Automotive Lighting in Gujarat
Oman's foreign minister says the next round of talks between the United States and Iran will be Thursday in Geneva, reports AP.