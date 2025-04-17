Supreme Court Scrutinizes Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act

The Supreme Court continues its hearings on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amid contentious debates and public concerns. BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi highlighted the necessity for adhering to laws passed by Parliament, while acknowledging the judiciary's role in addressing grievances.

The hearings come at a time when the Court has expressed possible measures to suspend key provisions of the Act. Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, voiced disturbances over reported violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Discussions are ongoing on provisions allowing non-Muslims in Waqf Councils and handling of waqf properties.

While an interim order remains under consideration, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, urged that parties be heard before issuance. The hearing will resume Thursday. CJI Khanna stressed that historical properties already declared as waqf should not be reclassified under the amendments.

