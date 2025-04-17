Supreme Court Weighs in on Waqf Amendment Act Controversy

The Supreme Court is preparing to deliberate on the 2025 Waqf Amendment Act as it resumes hearings on petitions challenging the law. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), expressed optimism that the Court will ensure justice, as concerns persist about ancient religious buildings.

According to Rasheed, the Supreme Court has addressed possible implications of the Act, questioning its impact on 12th and 13th-century masjids and freedoms guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. An interim order may be issued that could affect key provisions, including the composition of Waqf bodies and property disputes.

The three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, highlighted their intention to balance equities. Wednesday's proceedings indicated a potential stay on certain contentious provisions. Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari contended that the issues raised are in line with concerns the party had presented before the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

