Myanmar's New Year Amnesty: A Ray of Hope Amidst Political Turmoil

Around 4,900 prisoners in Myanmar have received amnesty from the country's military government as part of the traditional new year celebrations, state-run media reported. The released inmates include at least 22 political detainees, sparking hope among families and highlighting the political tensions in the nation where a military coup has sparked civil unrest.

Insein Prison in Yangon saw at least 19 buses filled with released prisoners, greeted by jubilant family members and friends. The Political Prisoners Network has confirmed the release of 22 political prisoners among those freed. Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the ruling military council, sanctioned the amnesty, which also included 13 foreign detainees who will be deported, reported MRTV.

The mass release coincides with a more solemn Thanagyat holiday due to mourning for recent earthquake victims. In his new year's address, Min Aung Hlaing promised reconstruction in quake-stricken areas and reiterated plans for a general election by year's end. Meanwhile, violent skirmishes between the military and pro-democracy factions continued in rural areas.

