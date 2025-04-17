Congress Demands Higher Wages for MGNREGA Workers
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for not increasing the wages of MGNREGA workers. He reiterated the party’s demand for a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day and at least 150 workdays annually, highlighting negative impacts on workers' rights and livelihood.
In a sharp critique of the current administration, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of failing to adequately support MGNREGA workers, labeling it 'anti-poor'.
Kharge highlighted a media report suggesting that the government is unlikely to significantly raise the daily wage under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
Despite recommendations from two committees, the government has not guaranteed increased wages, which Kharge claims undermines worker rights.
