Congress Demands Higher Wages for MGNREGA Workers

In a sharp critique of the current administration, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of failing to adequately support MGNREGA workers, labeling it 'anti-poor'.

Kharge highlighted a media report suggesting that the government is unlikely to significantly raise the daily wage under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Despite recommendations from two committees, the government has not guaranteed increased wages, which Kharge claims undermines worker rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)