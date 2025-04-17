Left Menu

Bengal's Burnt Dreams: Injustice and the Cry for Safety

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar brought riot victims from Murshidabad to Governor C V Ananda Bose, seeking central force security and compensation for their losses after being rendered homeless due to violence. The victims urged for a permanent BSF camp and government jobs to rebuild their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:58 IST
Bengal's Burnt Dreams: Injustice and the Cry for Safety
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address recent violence, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday escorted riot-displaced individuals from Murshidabad to Raj Bhawan. There, they recounted their harrowing experiences to Governor C V Ananda Bose, pleading for enhanced security measures and compensation.

The victims, now residing in a relief camp after surviving the violent fallout, implored the governor for a permanent central force presence in their region. They detailed the looting and arson that destroyed their homes and livelihoods, emphasizing their urgent need for safety and support.

Governor Bose acknowledged the gravity of the situation, expressing sympathy for those affected. He pledged to listen to their grievances, compile a thorough report, and push for action. This incident highlights the BJP's allegations of political violence in West Bengal—a claim dismissed by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025