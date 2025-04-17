Bengal's Burnt Dreams: Injustice and the Cry for Safety

In a bid to address recent violence, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday escorted riot-displaced individuals from Murshidabad to Raj Bhawan. There, they recounted their harrowing experiences to Governor C V Ananda Bose, pleading for enhanced security measures and compensation.

The victims, now residing in a relief camp after surviving the violent fallout, implored the governor for a permanent central force presence in their region. They detailed the looting and arson that destroyed their homes and livelihoods, emphasizing their urgent need for safety and support.

Governor Bose acknowledged the gravity of the situation, expressing sympathy for those affected. He pledged to listen to their grievances, compile a thorough report, and push for action. This incident highlights the BJP's allegations of political violence in West Bengal—a claim dismissed by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)