Education Shift: Federal Power Moves to States

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that the federal government is set to decentralize educational authority, returning it to the states. His announcement came in conjunction with commending Texas lawmakers for their recent endorsement of a private school voucher program.

Trump took to Truth Social, declaring, "We will very soon be sending Education BACK TO ALL THE STATES, where it belongs." He emphasized that the objective is to elevate U.S. education to unparalleled levels, a target he associates with state-governed educational systems.

The president's remarks underline a push for greater state involvement in education, marking a departure from previous federal policies. This move is seen as aligned with broader goals of enhancing educational standards nationwide.

