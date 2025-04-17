Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Political Powder Keg

A special cabinet meeting in Karnataka ended without resolving the controversy over the 'caste census'. Dominant communities like Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats oppose it, while Dalits and OBCs want it public. With Rs 160 crore spent, it's a political challenge for the ruling Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recently held cabinet meeting in Karnataka, called to address the divisive Socio-Economic and Education Survey, also known as the 'caste census', concluded without a definitive decision, according to officials.

Minister Ramalinga Reddy noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested ministers to submit their thoughts on the survey before the subsequent meeting, either in writing or verbally.

The report has generated a chasm, with major groups like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats questioning its scientific basis and demanding its rejection, while Dalits and OBCs are advocating for its publication after investing Rs 160 crore in the study.

(With inputs from agencies.)

