Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Political Powder Keg

The recently held cabinet meeting in Karnataka, called to address the divisive Socio-Economic and Education Survey, also known as the 'caste census', concluded without a definitive decision, according to officials.

Minister Ramalinga Reddy noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested ministers to submit their thoughts on the survey before the subsequent meeting, either in writing or verbally.

The report has generated a chasm, with major groups like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats questioning its scientific basis and demanding its rejection, while Dalits and OBCs are advocating for its publication after investing Rs 160 crore in the study.

