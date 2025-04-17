Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Political Powder Keg
A special cabinet meeting in Karnataka ended without resolving the controversy over the 'caste census'. Dominant communities like Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats oppose it, while Dalits and OBCs want it public. With Rs 160 crore spent, it's a political challenge for the ruling Congress.
- Country:
- India
The recently held cabinet meeting in Karnataka, called to address the divisive Socio-Economic and Education Survey, also known as the 'caste census', concluded without a definitive decision, according to officials.
Minister Ramalinga Reddy noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested ministers to submit their thoughts on the survey before the subsequent meeting, either in writing or verbally.
The report has generated a chasm, with major groups like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats questioning its scientific basis and demanding its rejection, while Dalits and OBCs are advocating for its publication after investing Rs 160 crore in the study.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dedicated Budget Law for Dalits and Adivasis, Criticizes US Tariff Impact
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Budget Reforms for Dalits and Adivasis
Mahagathbandhan will work for uplift of Dalits, EBCs, women of Bihar: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
Mayawati Blasts SP's Political Exploitation of Dalits
Governor Highlights Heartbreaking Plight of Dalits in Tamil Nadu