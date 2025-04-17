Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Leads Coordination Effort for Bihar Elections

The INDIA bloc in Bihar has established a coordination committee, headed by Tejashwi Yadav, to devise a common minimum program for the upcoming elections. The bloc includes RJD, Congress, and other parties. They aim to challenge the NDA government, highlighting issues like poverty and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:42 IST
  • India

The INDIA bloc in Bihar has formed a new coordination committee under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav from the RJD. The committee's primary goal is to develop a common minimum program for the assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

Meeting at the RJD office, representatives of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which includes the RJD, Congress, CPIML (L), CPI, CPI(M), and VIP, unanimously decided on the new committee. Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence in formulating strategies to tackle critical issues facing Bihar and creating effective campaign plans.

The move comes as their attempt to counter what they describe as the NDA's failure to address state issues, such as poverty and unemployment. The committee intends to expose the shortcomings of the current government and present a united opposition front.

