Trump Criticizes Fed Chief Powell, Calls for Rate Cuts
President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, advocating for his removal and urging interest rate cuts. Despite Trump's criticism, financial analysts suggest his efforts to dismiss Powell would face significant challenges and could disrupt the financial market, affecting investor confidence.
President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, pressing for his removal and demanding a cut in interest rates.
In comments shared on Truth Social, Trump criticized Powell for not lowering rates, suggesting that mimicking the European Central Bank's policy is necessary.
Financial experts believe that Trump's attempt to remove Powell would pose significant market risks, potentially shaking investor confidence and impacting the US dollar negatively.
