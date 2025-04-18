Paris Diplomacy Puts Europe Back in the Ukraine Negotiation Spotlight

Paris became the focal point of high-stakes diplomacy as U.S. officials and European leaders met to address the ongoing Ukraine conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, underscoring Europe's re-engagement in the peace negotiations amid concerns over U.S. relations with Russia.

The diplomatic dialogues reveal Europe's apprehension over the U.S. administration's recent overtures towards Moscow, following the stumbling efforts by former President Trump to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine. The meetings aim to secure a durable peace, emphasizing the importance of European involvement in discussions traditionally dominated by U.S.-Russia dialogue.

French officials expressed optimism, citing a convergence of goals, particularly Trump's desire to end the war. Future talks in London are poised to continue this collaborative approach, with hopes of fostering a consistent and robust peace framework. Macron's dialogue with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy before the talks, along with discussions on ceasefire and security guarantees, highlight the urgency of these diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)