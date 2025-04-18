Left Menu

Judiciary Clash: Appeals Court Challenges Trump Administration

A U.S. appeals court has urged the Trump administration to ease its confrontation with the judiciary, cautioning that ongoing conflicts could undermine public confidence. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, following a case involving the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:38 IST
Judiciary Clash: Appeals Court Challenges Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An appeals court in the United States has cautioned the Trump administration against intensifying its conflict with the judiciary, emphasizing the risk of eroding public trust in both branches of government.

In a decision rejecting the administration's plea to halt an inquiry into the wrongful deportation of migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stern opinion expressing concern over the detrimental impact of ongoing conflicts between the executive and judicial branches.

U.S. Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson, writing for the three-judge panel, underscored the need for the executive branch to respect the rule of law, describing the case as a pivotal opportunity to uphold American legal principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025