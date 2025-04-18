Judiciary Clash: Appeals Court Challenges Trump Administration

An appeals court in the United States has cautioned the Trump administration against intensifying its conflict with the judiciary, emphasizing the risk of eroding public trust in both branches of government.

In a decision rejecting the administration's plea to halt an inquiry into the wrongful deportation of migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stern opinion expressing concern over the detrimental impact of ongoing conflicts between the executive and judicial branches.

U.S. Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson, writing for the three-judge panel, underscored the need for the executive branch to respect the rule of law, describing the case as a pivotal opportunity to uphold American legal principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)