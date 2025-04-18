Left Menu

Court Clash: Trump's Deportation Policies Under Fire

A U.S. appeals court has urged the Trump administration to de-escalate its conflict with the judiciary over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The administration has been criticized for deporting Abrego Garcia without due process, which the court argues undermines the rule of law and public confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:54 IST
Court Clash: Trump's Deportation Policies Under Fire

A federal appeals court has called on the Trump administration to ease its stance against the judiciary, pointing out that both branches risk eroding public trust. In a decisive ruling, the court rebuffed President Trump's bid to halt a judge's inquiry into the improper deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court highlighted deepening tensions between the executive and judicial branches. Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson, a Reagan appointee, emphasized the significance of adhering to the rule of law as fundamental to American values, urging the executive to seize the opportunity to reaffirm this principle.

The case involves Abrego Garcia, granted deportation protection in 2019 over gang violence threats. However, his deportation led to legal scrutiny. Despite suggestions of gang affiliation by some in the administration, his lawyers deny such claims. The broader issue questions the administration's authority to deport without due legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025