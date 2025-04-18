Court Clash: Trump's Deportation Policies Under Fire

A federal appeals court has called on the Trump administration to ease its stance against the judiciary, pointing out that both branches risk eroding public trust. In a decisive ruling, the court rebuffed President Trump's bid to halt a judge's inquiry into the improper deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court highlighted deepening tensions between the executive and judicial branches. Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson, a Reagan appointee, emphasized the significance of adhering to the rule of law as fundamental to American values, urging the executive to seize the opportunity to reaffirm this principle.

The case involves Abrego Garcia, granted deportation protection in 2019 over gang violence threats. However, his deportation led to legal scrutiny. Despite suggestions of gang affiliation by some in the administration, his lawyers deny such claims. The broader issue questions the administration's authority to deport without due legal process.

