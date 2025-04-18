Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Boosting U.S. Seafood Industry

President Trump issued an executive order to boost domestic seafood production by easing regulations and opening marine monuments for commercial fishing. The order aims to reduce regulatory burdens and enhance seafood exports. Despite vast fishing grounds, the U.S. imports 90% of its seafood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:58 IST
In a bold move to revitalize the U.S. seafood industry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at increasing domestic seafood production. The order mandates the Commerce Department to ease regulations and opens marine monuments to commercial fishing, according to the White House.

This executive action represents a continued effort by Trump's administration to dismantle what it considers to be cumbersome regulations affecting American businesses. The White House emphasized that the new order would bolster the U.S. fishing industry by lessening regulatory constraints, addressing unfair foreign trade practices, and boosting domestic seafood output and exports.

The United States, despite managing over four million square miles of prime fishing territories, imports nearly 90% of its seafood, creating a trade deficit of over $20 billion. Furthermore, Trump's proclamation unlocks the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, located near Hawaii, for commercial fishing activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

