Trump's Executive Order: Boosting U.S. Seafood Industry

In a bold move to revitalize the U.S. seafood industry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at increasing domestic seafood production. The order mandates the Commerce Department to ease regulations and opens marine monuments to commercial fishing, according to the White House.

This executive action represents a continued effort by Trump's administration to dismantle what it considers to be cumbersome regulations affecting American businesses. The White House emphasized that the new order would bolster the U.S. fishing industry by lessening regulatory constraints, addressing unfair foreign trade practices, and boosting domestic seafood output and exports.

The United States, despite managing over four million square miles of prime fishing territories, imports nearly 90% of its seafood, creating a trade deficit of over $20 billion. Furthermore, Trump's proclamation unlocks the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, located near Hawaii, for commercial fishing activities.

