India's Contender Position in UNSC Expansion Gains Traction

The potential expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) could position India as a key contender, Tareq AlBanai, Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiations, highlighted on Thursday. AlBanai noted the crucial role India plays on the world stage and emphasized the need for a representative council encompassing all 193 member states.

In discussions about UN Security Council reform, AlBanai stated that, should the council's membership expand from its current 15 to anywhere between 21 and 27, India's inclusion is likely. He drew attention to past conversations with Indian officials and the ongoing complexity of reaching global consensus.

While reaffirming India's stance on advancing to text-based negotiations, AlBanai described the painstaking process of attaining agreement on reform elements such as membership categories and veto power. Despite uncertainties about a timeline, optimism was expressed over breaking barriers through cooperative international efforts.

