India's Contender Position in UNSC Expansion Gains Traction

India emerges as a potential candidate for a reformed UN Security Council amidst ongoing negotiations. Ambassador Tareq AlBanai emphasizes the need for a representative council. Text-based negotiations are encouraged to expedite reform, focusing on membership categories, veto questions, and working methods. The path to reform remains complex yet achievable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-04-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 08:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The potential expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) could position India as a key contender, Tareq AlBanai, Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiations, highlighted on Thursday. AlBanai noted the crucial role India plays on the world stage and emphasized the need for a representative council encompassing all 193 member states.

In discussions about UN Security Council reform, AlBanai stated that, should the council's membership expand from its current 15 to anywhere between 21 and 27, India's inclusion is likely. He drew attention to past conversations with Indian officials and the ongoing complexity of reaching global consensus.

While reaffirming India's stance on advancing to text-based negotiations, AlBanai described the painstaking process of attaining agreement on reform elements such as membership categories and veto power. Despite uncertainties about a timeline, optimism was expressed over breaking barriers through cooperative international efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

