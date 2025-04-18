Hungary Eyes U.S. Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

Hungary is poised to finalize a business agreement with the United States within the next six months, aiming to ease the adverse effects of impending U.S. tariffs, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Thursday during an interview with www.ot.hu.

As a European Union member, Hungary places great importance on its car industry, a significant pillar of its economy. The sector, however, is under threat from U.S. tariffs. Amid slower-than-anticipated economic recovery and rising inflation, Hungary is eyeing potential deals with the United States to ameliorate the tariff tensions, Orban revealed without disclosing specific details.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about reaching a trade agreement with Europe before his 90-day tariff suspension concludes. Trump's current policy imposes a 25% tariff on EU steel, aluminum, and car imports, part of a broader strategy targeting countries that create barriers to U.S. exports.

