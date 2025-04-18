House Arrest Politics: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Weekly Struggle

Every Friday, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, claims he faces house arrest by authorities to bar him from addressing key issues during the weekly congregational prayers in the Valley.

Mirwaiz, expressing his frustration on a social media platform, argues that these actions are designed to undercut the significance of Muslim institutions like the Jama Masjid and his leadership office, while also impacting the wider Muslim community and dissenters.

Amidst the ongoing legal battle for his release, Farooq remains resolute, relying on patience as the judiciary deliberates his case at the Hon'ble High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)