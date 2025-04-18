Left Menu

House Arrest Politics: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Weekly Struggle

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, alleges that authorities regularly place him under house arrest on Fridays to prevent his participation in weekly congregational prayers. He believes this is part of a broader attempt to diminish Muslim institutions in the region. Despite a pending court case, Mirwaiz remains patient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:52 IST
Every Friday, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, claims he faces house arrest by authorities to bar him from addressing key issues during the weekly congregational prayers in the Valley.

Mirwaiz, expressing his frustration on a social media platform, argues that these actions are designed to undercut the significance of Muslim institutions like the Jama Masjid and his leadership office, while also impacting the wider Muslim community and dissenters.

Amidst the ongoing legal battle for his release, Farooq remains resolute, relying on patience as the judiciary deliberates his case at the Hon'ble High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

