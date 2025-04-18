Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Migrant Deportation Policy

A U.S. judge has stepped in to halt the Trump administration's controversial plan to expedite the deportation of migrants to third countries. The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, who issued a preliminary injunction on Friday, marking another setback for Trump's immigration policies.

The Boston-based judge previously blocked the administration from fast-tracking deportations, affecting migrants who have certain legal protections from returning to their countries. This recent injunction will remain until the case concludes, although the administration intends to appeal the decision.

This decision is part of ongoing challenges the administration faces regarding its immigration policies. Federal judges often issue injunctions that apply nationwide, a move the Trump administration has resisted, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to limit such orders to specific plaintiffs. The ruling emphasizes the need for the Department of Homeland Security to offer individuals due process before any deportation actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)