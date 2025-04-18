Left Menu

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Migrant Deportation Policy

A U.S. judge has issued a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from expediting deportations of migrants to countries other than their own. The decision requires the Department of Homeland Security to give these migrants an opportunity to seek legal relief, citing risks of persecution or torture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:29 IST
Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Migrant Deportation Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has stepped in to halt the Trump administration's controversial plan to expedite the deportation of migrants to third countries. The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, who issued a preliminary injunction on Friday, marking another setback for Trump's immigration policies.

The Boston-based judge previously blocked the administration from fast-tracking deportations, affecting migrants who have certain legal protections from returning to their countries. This recent injunction will remain until the case concludes, although the administration intends to appeal the decision.

This decision is part of ongoing challenges the administration faces regarding its immigration policies. Federal judges often issue injunctions that apply nationwide, a move the Trump administration has resisted, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to limit such orders to specific plaintiffs. The ruling emphasizes the need for the Department of Homeland Security to offer individuals due process before any deportation actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025