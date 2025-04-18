Violence Forces Indefinite Suspension of JNUSU Elections

In a dramatic turn of events, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were indefinitely suspended on Friday following repeated acts of violence and vandalism at the Election Committee (EC) office. The unrest erupted after the nomination withdrawal deadline faced multiple extensions, sparking outrage among student factions.

The Election Committee cited a severe breakdown in campus security and a hostile environment as reasons for halting the process. Incidents of violence involved protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) against the extensions and counter-protests by Left-affiliated groups like the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and others. The resulting clashes led to property damage, heightened tensions, and a sense of insecurity among EC members.

In response to the unrest, the EC has demanded the JNU administration take immediate action to restore security before elections can proceed safely. The chaotic political climate this year is further complicated by the dissolution of the long-standing United Left alliance, prompting new alignments among student organizations and accusations of manipulation flying across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)