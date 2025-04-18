Left Menu

Violence Forces Indefinite Suspension of JNUSU Elections

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections have been indefinitely postponed due to violence and vandalism. Tensions between student groups over nomination deadlines led to the disruption. The election process will remain suspended until campus security is assured and those responsible are held accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:00 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were indefinitely suspended on Friday following repeated acts of violence and vandalism at the Election Committee (EC) office. The unrest erupted after the nomination withdrawal deadline faced multiple extensions, sparking outrage among student factions.

The Election Committee cited a severe breakdown in campus security and a hostile environment as reasons for halting the process. Incidents of violence involved protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) against the extensions and counter-protests by Left-affiliated groups like the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and others. The resulting clashes led to property damage, heightened tensions, and a sense of insecurity among EC members.

In response to the unrest, the EC has demanded the JNU administration take immediate action to restore security before elections can proceed safely. The chaotic political climate this year is further complicated by the dissolution of the long-standing United Left alliance, prompting new alignments among student organizations and accusations of manipulation flying across party lines.

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

