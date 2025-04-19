Left Menu

Pope Francis Misses Third Consecutive Colosseum Procession

Pope Francis, recovering from double pneumonia, missed the annual Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum for the third year. Limiting public appearances on doctors' advice, he also skipped a Vatican ceremony. The meditations for the ceremony focused on pressing global issues, penned personally by Francis.

Updated: 19-04-2025 01:13 IST
Pope Francis, still in recovery from a severe case of double pneumonia, was notably absent from Friday's annual procession at Rome's historic Colosseum. This marks the third consecutive year that the pontiff has not attended the event, citing medical advice to limit his public engagements.

The Vatican confirmed that the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church did not participate in the outdoor Good Friday ceremony, which coincides with the commemoration of Jesus' crucifixion. Traditionally held at the Colosseum, the Via Crucis reenactment involves participants taking turns carrying the cross around the Roman arena in remembrance of early Christian martyrs.

Despite his absence, Pope Francis contributed to the event by personally writing this year's meditations, focusing on pressing issues like war and economic challenges. With Easter services approaching, the Vatican has yet to confirm his participation in upcoming religious observances.



