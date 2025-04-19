Left Menu

Tunisian Judiciary on Trial: A Nation's Cry for Democracy

A Tunisian court is set to rule on a major conspiracy case involving prominent opposition figures, raising concerns about President Kais Saied's authoritarian control over the judiciary. The trial, denounced by critics as a farce, highlights the tense political climate in Tunisia post-parliament dissolution.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Tunisian court is poised to deliver a verdict in a high-profile conspiracy case involving leading opposition figures. The trial has been condemned by legal experts and civil society as a mockery and a symbol of President Kais Saied's authoritarian grip on the judiciary. Lawyers protesting outside the court have labeled the proceedings as scandalous.

Rights organizations assert that the trial exemplifies Saied's complete control over the judiciary following the 2021 dissolution of parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council. Forty individuals, including politicians, business leaders, and journalists, are accused, with over 20 having fled the country since charges were filed. Several opposition figures remain in custody.

Among the accused are prominent figures such as Nejib Chebbi and former intelligence chief Kamel Guizani. Authorities allege they sought to destabilize Tunisia, while opposition leaders claim the trial aims to criminalize dissent. Public outcry continues, with chants for freedom and justice echoing outside the courtroom.

