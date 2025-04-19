Left Menu

Democratic Governor Hobbs Vetoes Immigration Cooperation Bill

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a Republican-backed bill aimed at tightening local and state cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Hobbs opposes the bill, citing high costs and potential harm to community-police cooperation. Opposition also references past legal challenges associated with similar state immigration laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:00 IST
Governor
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs took decisive action on Friday by vetoing a Republican-supported bill that sought to bolster federal immigration enforcement efforts in Arizona. The bill would have mandated cooperation between local and state officials with federal authorities, including honoring immigration detainers.

Proponents argue that the bill would facilitate a seamless transition of custody from state to federal immigration authorities, preventing individuals from evading enforcement. However, critics highlight the substantial financial burden on local governments and potential damage to trust within immigrant communities, citing past legal issues such as racial profiling under Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Governor Hobbs remains adamant in her refusal to sign any legislation until a resolution is reached on funding for a vital state agency, dismissing Republican criticisms of fiscal mismanagement. This standoff illustrates the ongoing political tensions surrounding immigration policy in Arizona.

