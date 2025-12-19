SA Affirms Immigration Enforcement, Rejects Claims on US Officials’ Data

South Africa has reiterated its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and safeguarding national sovereignty, while confirming that concerns raised about alleged access to the private data of United States officials will be handled through established diplomatic channels.

Deportation of Kenyan Nationals in Line with SA Law

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the recent deportation of seven Kenyan nationals was carried out strictly in accordance with South Africa’s immigration legislation.

The Department of Home Affairs found that the individuals were working in the country without valid work permits, leading to their removal in terms of the Immigration Act. DIRCO stressed that such enforcement is integral to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring that immigration practices remain consistent and fair.

The department stated:“Government will not negotiate its sovereignty and the implementation of the rule of law.”

Government Rejects Allegations Involving US Officials’ Data

DIRCO also addressed an unverified allegation suggesting that the personal information of US officials may have been accessed improperly. The department strongly dismissed any implication of State involvement, stating that there is no evidence to substantiate the claim.

DIRCO emphasised that South Africa:

Upholds stringent data protection standards,

Operates within legal, ethical and diplomatic frameworks,

Treats the security of personal information with the utmost seriousness.

The department said the allegation remains unfounded and does not reflect the behaviour or practices of the South African government.

Diplomatic Engagement with the United States Underway

Despite rejecting the claim, DIRCO underscored that South Africa remains committed to transparent diplomacy. Official communication channels with the United States have been activated to clarify the allegation and reaffirm the importance of fact-based dialogue.

DIRCO noted that South Africa values its bilateral relationship with the United States, and expects engagements to be grounded in mutual respect, accuracy, and constructive cooperation.