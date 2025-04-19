Tunisia's Tumultuous Trial: Sentences and Strife in Saied's Rule

A Tunisian court has sentenced several opposition leaders, businessmen, and lawyers to jail terms ranging from 13 to 66 years. The decision, criticized by human rights organizations, is seen by many as a tactic by President Kais Saied to consolidate power and suppress opposition voices.

The trial, which began in March, involves 40 high-profile individuals, including journalists and politicians, many of whom have since fled the country. Some remain in custody, accused of conspiring to destabilize the Tunisian government under Saied's regime.

The opposition, including key figures like Nejib Chebbi, argues that the charges are fabricated to silence dissent and establish authoritarian rule. This case adds to the controversy surrounding Saied's governance, following his dissolution of parliament and dismissal of judicial council members.

