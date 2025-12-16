CPI(ML) Leader Speaks Out Against 'Bulldozer Raj' and Authoritarian Rule

In a sharp critique of the current political landscape, CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya condemned the Modi administration, labeling it as an 'authoritarian rule' characterized by a 'bulldozer raj.'

Speaking at a two-day meeting in Nainital, Bhattacharya called for a formidable coalition to challenge perceived oppression, citing demolitions affecting minorities and the poor as a fear tactic. He alleged that recent policies, including 100% FDI in insurance and nuclear sector privatization, threaten workers' rights and educational integrity.

Bhattacharya highlighted the importance of mobilizing worker support against the new Labour Codes, which he claims undermine historical labor rights. He also criticized the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, suggesting it threatens democratic processes by disenfranchising certain communities. Bhattacharya vowed that his party would resist these perceived injustices and support affected citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)