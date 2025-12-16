Left Menu

CPI(ML) Leader Speaks Out Against 'Bulldozer Raj' and Authoritarian Rule

CPI(ML) Liberation leader Deepankar Bhattacharya criticised the Modi government, calling for a strong alliance against its authoritarian rule. He condemned alleged demolitions targeting the vulnerable and warned against privatizations affecting labour rights and education. He urged mobilization against new Labour Codes and criticized electoral reforms threatening democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:21 IST
CPI(ML) Leader Speaks Out Against 'Bulldozer Raj' and Authoritarian Rule
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the current political landscape, CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya condemned the Modi administration, labeling it as an 'authoritarian rule' characterized by a 'bulldozer raj.'

Speaking at a two-day meeting in Nainital, Bhattacharya called for a formidable coalition to challenge perceived oppression, citing demolitions affecting minorities and the poor as a fear tactic. He alleged that recent policies, including 100% FDI in insurance and nuclear sector privatization, threaten workers' rights and educational integrity.

Bhattacharya highlighted the importance of mobilizing worker support against the new Labour Codes, which he claims undermine historical labor rights. He also criticized the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, suggesting it threatens democratic processes by disenfranchising certain communities. Bhattacharya vowed that his party would resist these perceived injustices and support affected citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025