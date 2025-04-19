Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi: Pursuit of Truth Over Power

In a revealing conversation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed the core motivations behind his political journey, emphasizing the influence of his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru. Highlighting courage, curiosity, and truth as integral to leadership, Gandhi reiterated his commitment to these values in contemporary India.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a candid discussion on Saturday, unveiled the driving forces behind his political endeavors, emphasizing his affinity for truth over power. Gandhi highlighted his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru as a source of inspiration during a "podcast-style conversation" with Sandeep Dikshit.

Rahul Gandhi reflected on the enduring legacies of Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Subhash Chandra Bose, pointing out their courage in confronting fear and standing steadfast in truth without resorting to violence.

Furthermore, Gandhi asserted that true leadership is defined by courage, curiosity, and compassion, pledging to uphold these values in today's complex political climate, where he perceives truth as increasingly inconvenient.

