Rahul Gandhi: Pursuit of Truth Over Power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a candid discussion on Saturday, unveiled the driving forces behind his political endeavors, emphasizing his affinity for truth over power. Gandhi highlighted his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru as a source of inspiration during a "podcast-style conversation" with Sandeep Dikshit.

Rahul Gandhi reflected on the enduring legacies of Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Subhash Chandra Bose, pointing out their courage in confronting fear and standing steadfast in truth without resorting to violence.

Furthermore, Gandhi asserted that true leadership is defined by courage, curiosity, and compassion, pledging to uphold these values in today's complex political climate, where he perceives truth as increasingly inconvenient.

(With inputs from agencies.)