BJP Leader Blames Chief Justice for National Unrest Amid Waqf Act Controversy

In a fierce political exchange, Nishikant Dubey, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna accountable for the purported 'civil wars' erupting in the country. This declaration follows the call for resignation of BJP leader Jagdambika Pal by Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee after the controversy surrounding the Waqf Bill.

Dubey alleges that the Supreme Court aims to steer the nation towards 'anarchy' by overstepping its bounds. 'How can you instruct the appointing authority, dictate to Parliament, or impose new laws?' Dubey questioned, arguing these actions bypass legislative processes and challenge established legal frameworks.

The remarks came as the Supreme Court deliberates petitions contesting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025's constitutionality. Tensions flare as Congress criticizes Pal for pushing an undemocratic agenda, while the BJP maintains its stance, promising resignation should their legislative measures prove unconstitutional, amidst assurances to uphold Muslim community rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)