Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Intensified Israeli Strikes

In the latest escalation of violence, Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of over 90 Palestinians in just 48 hours, according to Gaza's Health Ministry on Saturday. The deceased include women and children, with some casualties occurring in designated humanitarian zones.

The strikes in areas like Khan Younis and Rafah have caused significant deaths, including whole families. Israel continues to intensify its military offensive, aiming to press Hamas to release hostages and disarm, while maintaining a blockade that critically hampers the entry of food and essential goods into Gaza.

International concern mounts as aid organizations warn of growing malnutrition among children and a humanitarian crisis. Dr. Hanan Balkhy of the WHO has called on the U.S. ambassador to Israel to facilitate lifting the blockade to allow humanitarian aid delivery. The conflict has devastated Gaza, with 51,000 Palestinians killed and a majority of the population displaced.

