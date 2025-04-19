Protests Erupt in Jharkhand Over Minister's Controversial Remarks
BJP workers protested in Giridih, led by Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi, demanding the resignation of Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan following his controversial remarks on prioritizing 'Shariat over Constitution'. The minister later claimed his comments were misunderstood, emphasizing both are equally important.
BJP workers, spearheaded by Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi, launched a demonstration in Giridih, demanding the resignation of Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan.
This follows Hasan's contentious comments on April 14, where he allegedly prioritized 'Shariat over Constitution.' However, Hasan insisted his remarks were misinterpreted, affirming both legal frameworks' significance. The protest proceeded through Giridih's streets and ended at the district collectorate. Marandi declared the demonstration would persist until Hasan steps down. Criticizing BJP's actions, Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar advised legal routes for disputes. Marandi countered, stating the people's voice in democracy is paramount.
The clash highlights ongoing political tensions, focusing on constitutional adherence and governance priorities in Jharkhand's political landscape.
