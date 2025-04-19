Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Jharkhand Over Minister's Controversial Remarks

BJP workers protested in Giridih, led by Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi, demanding the resignation of Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan following his controversial remarks on prioritizing 'Shariat over Constitution'. The minister later claimed his comments were misunderstood, emphasizing both are equally important.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:22 IST
Protests Erupt in Jharkhand Over Minister's Controversial Remarks
Hafizul Hasan
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers, spearheaded by Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi, launched a demonstration in Giridih, demanding the resignation of Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan.

This follows Hasan's contentious comments on April 14, where he allegedly prioritized 'Shariat over Constitution.' However, Hasan insisted his remarks were misinterpreted, affirming both legal frameworks' significance. The protest proceeded through Giridih's streets and ended at the district collectorate. Marandi declared the demonstration would persist until Hasan steps down. Criticizing BJP's actions, Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar advised legal routes for disputes. Marandi countered, stating the people's voice in democracy is paramount.

The clash highlights ongoing political tensions, focusing on constitutional adherence and governance priorities in Jharkhand's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025