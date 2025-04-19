BJP Slams Congress Over Janeu Incident in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pratyush Kanth has launched a fierce critique against the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following a controversial incident where Hindu students were compelled to remove their 'janeu' during examinations. Kanth has accused the Congress and its alliance partners of perpetuating an anti-Hindu agenda to appease minorities.

Highlighting the incident as "deeply unfortunate," Kanth questioned the rationale behind the demand for Hindu examinees to remove their sacred thread, arguing it reflects a broader pattern of anti-Hindu sentiment allegedly engineered by the Congress for vote bank politics. He pointed to similar occurrences in other states governed by the INDI alliance, such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Kanth further referenced statements by Congress figures, including former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and leader Rahul Gandhi, to underscore what he describes as a longstanding strategy of minority appeasement by Congress. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the focus has shifted towards development, and India's political landscape is evolving, though minority-centric policies persist in some states.

(With inputs from agencies.)