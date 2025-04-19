Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Over Janeu Incident in Karnataka

BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kanth criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka for forcing Hindu students to remove their 'janeu' during exams. The incident is seen as part of a wider anti-Hindu sentiment and appeasement of minorities for political gain, prevalent in Congress and INDI alliance-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:21 IST
BJP Slams Congress Over Janeu Incident in Karnataka
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pratyush Kanth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pratyush Kanth has launched a fierce critique against the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following a controversial incident where Hindu students were compelled to remove their 'janeu' during examinations. Kanth has accused the Congress and its alliance partners of perpetuating an anti-Hindu agenda to appease minorities.

Highlighting the incident as "deeply unfortunate," Kanth questioned the rationale behind the demand for Hindu examinees to remove their sacred thread, arguing it reflects a broader pattern of anti-Hindu sentiment allegedly engineered by the Congress for vote bank politics. He pointed to similar occurrences in other states governed by the INDI alliance, such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Kanth further referenced statements by Congress figures, including former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and leader Rahul Gandhi, to underscore what he describes as a longstanding strategy of minority appeasement by Congress. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the focus has shifted towards development, and India's political landscape is evolving, though minority-centric policies persist in some states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025