Political Tensions Surge as Leaders Clash Over Supreme Court's Role

The political climate heated up after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar criticized Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey for his remarks targeting the Supreme Court. Kakkar described Dubey's statement as 'shoddy' and expressed hope for suo-moto contempt proceedings against him, following his comments accusing the apex court of inciting religious wars.

Kakkar, speaking to ANI, highlighted that judges ruling in favor of the BJP often find their way to the Rajya Sabha, while accusing the BJP of attempting to defame the judiciary when rulings don't align with their agenda. This comes after Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court was overstepping its boundaries, suggesting that the Parliament should be shut if the court continued to make laws.

Dubey sparked controversy by referencing historical legal cases and decisions, including the decriminalization of homosexuality, questioning the court's authority to make such rulings. He accused the Supreme Court of wanting to lead the country towards anarchy and criticized recent judicial directives in the ongoing Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 case, where the Centre assured its commitment to the court's concerns.

