Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge as Leaders Clash Over Supreme Court's Role

Aam Aadmi Party's Priyanka Kakkar condemns BJP's Nishikant Dubey for criticising the Supreme Court, advocating for contempt proceedings. Dubey accuses the court of overreach, particularly on religious and legislative matters, amid ongoing Supreme Court hearings challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:29 IST
Political Tensions Surge as Leaders Clash Over Supreme Court's Role
Aam Aadmi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate heated up after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar criticized Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey for his remarks targeting the Supreme Court. Kakkar described Dubey's statement as 'shoddy' and expressed hope for suo-moto contempt proceedings against him, following his comments accusing the apex court of inciting religious wars.

Kakkar, speaking to ANI, highlighted that judges ruling in favor of the BJP often find their way to the Rajya Sabha, while accusing the BJP of attempting to defame the judiciary when rulings don't align with their agenda. This comes after Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court was overstepping its boundaries, suggesting that the Parliament should be shut if the court continued to make laws.

Dubey sparked controversy by referencing historical legal cases and decisions, including the decriminalization of homosexuality, questioning the court's authority to make such rulings. He accused the Supreme Court of wanting to lead the country towards anarchy and criticized recent judicial directives in the ongoing Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 case, where the Centre assured its commitment to the court's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025