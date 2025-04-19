Political Tensions Surge as BJP Leaders Critique Supreme Court's Role

In a fiery exchange of words, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticized the Supreme Court of India on Saturday, accusing it of overstepping its constitutional boundaries. Dinesh Sharma, a senior leader, stated that the President of India is supreme and beyond challenge, emphasizing the substantial role of the President to ANI.

Another senior BJP leader, Nishikant Dubey, alleged that the Supreme Court is inciting religious discord and overstepping its jurisdiction by suggesting that the legislative process is redundant if the judiciary dictates law. He questioned the judiciary's decision-making, highlighting past judgments like the decriminalization of homosexuality.

The ongoing debate also involves the Supreme Court's handling of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. With tensions flaring, the Centre assured the Supreme Court it would respect certain provisions while critiquing the judiciary's perceived overreach. This legal confrontation underscores a growing rift in the interpretation of India's constitutional framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)