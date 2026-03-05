Samvidhan Amritavandana: A Visual Journey Through India's Constitutional Art

An exhibition titled 'Samvidhan Amritavandana' was inaugurated in Thane, showcasing artistic treasures from the Indian Constitution. This three-day affair displays paintings by Nandalal Bose and his students that decorate the original handwritten document, symbolizing India's transition to a democratic republic.

The event, hosted at Vidya Prasarak Mandal's TMC Law College, will be open to the public until March 7. This cultural showcase highlights India's journey from its ancient civilizational roots to modern democracy through these historical artworks.

Additionally, a symposium organized by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation with the University of Mumbai was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. Discussions centered on Dr. B R Ambedkar's vision for India's developmental path, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)