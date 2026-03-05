Left Menu

Somalia's Constitutional Amendment: Delayed Elections and Extended Terms

Somalia's parliament has approved a constitutional change extending the terms of the president and lawmakers, delaying elections by a year. Despite a peacekeeping mission, the country continues to face security challenges from al Shabaab. Opposition leaders oppose the amendment, calling for elections as originally planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:20 IST
Somalia's Constitutional Amendment: Delayed Elections and Extended Terms
  • Somalia

Somalia's legislative body has enacted a constitutional alteration, extending the terms of both the lawmakers and the president, effectively postponing elections for a year. The decision was confirmed by Somalia's president and the speaker of the parliament.

The nation, which has grappled with conflict and clan discord since the fall of its last central government in 1991, remains under threat from the al Shabaab group despite efforts by an African Union peacekeeping mission. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had previously secured an agreement with opposition leaders stipulating that, although lawmakers would face direct elections in 2026, the presidential selection would still be conducted by parliament.

This amendment passed with a supporting vote from 222 out of 329 lawmakers, extending both legislative and presidential terms from four to five years. However, various opposition leaders, including past presidents and prime ministers, have criticized the move and insist on elections taking place as initially scheduled in May.

