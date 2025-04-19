Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Accuses Gandhi Family of National Herald Scam

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has alleged a massive financial scam involving the Gandhi family in the National Herald case. He accused them of misappropriating property valued at Rs 5,000 crore meant for journalistic purposes. An investigation is underway, with a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:17 IST
Piyush Goyal Accuses Gandhi Family of National Herald Scam
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the Gandhi family is involved in a substantial financial scam concerning the National Herald case. Goyal claimed that the family illegally attempted to seize property worth Rs 5,000 crore, originally allocated for press freedom.

According to Goyal, these properties were distributed by central and state governments to media institutions like the National Herald, which was promoted by the Congress. The objective was to support journalistic pursuits, but Goyal argued the assets have become entangled in corruption.

Goyal alleged further misconduct surrounding the formation of a company named Young Indian, where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi allegedly hold significant ownership acquired at a significantly undervalued rate. The case has now moved to court, with a chargesheet filed against leading Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, citing violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025