Piyush Goyal Accuses Gandhi Family of National Herald Scam

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the Gandhi family is involved in a substantial financial scam concerning the National Herald case. Goyal claimed that the family illegally attempted to seize property worth Rs 5,000 crore, originally allocated for press freedom.

According to Goyal, these properties were distributed by central and state governments to media institutions like the National Herald, which was promoted by the Congress. The objective was to support journalistic pursuits, but Goyal argued the assets have become entangled in corruption.

Goyal alleged further misconduct surrounding the formation of a company named Young Indian, where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi allegedly hold significant ownership acquired at a significantly undervalued rate. The case has now moved to court, with a chargesheet filed against leading Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, citing violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)