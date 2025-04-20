Left Menu

Danve Advocates Private Dialogue Amid Thackeray Reunion Speculations

Amid rumors of a political reunion, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve emphasized private dialogue between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. Criticizing compulsory Hindi in Maharashtra schools, he championed Marathi’s constitutional priority. Highlighting recent violence in Indian states, Danve underscored the ongoing legal discourse on the contentious Waqf issue, advocating constitutional processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 04:09 IST
Danve Advocates Private Dialogue Amid Thackeray Reunion Speculations
Shiv Sena UBT leader Ambadas Danve (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation continues about a potential political reconciliation between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve asserted that discussions should remain private, emphasizing the distinct political paths taken by the two brothers. 'Televised debates aren't the right medium for such talks,' Danve remarked in Sambhajinagar.

Danve also spoke out against the Maharashtra government's policy of mandating Hindi in schools up to Class 5. He argued that Marathi should be prioritized, as it holds constitutional importance within the state. 'The imposition of Hindi is not acceptable here. People have the right to choose their language,' he insisted.

Addressing recent calls for President's Rule in West Bengal due to protest-related violence, Danve noted similar unrest in other states like Nagpur, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. He questioned whether the same measures should be applied nationwide. On the Waqf issue, Danve urged a constitutional approach, highlighting that the matter is under judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025