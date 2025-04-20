Danve Advocates Private Dialogue Amid Thackeray Reunion Speculations

Speculation continues about a potential political reconciliation between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve asserted that discussions should remain private, emphasizing the distinct political paths taken by the two brothers. 'Televised debates aren't the right medium for such talks,' Danve remarked in Sambhajinagar.

Danve also spoke out against the Maharashtra government's policy of mandating Hindi in schools up to Class 5. He argued that Marathi should be prioritized, as it holds constitutional importance within the state. 'The imposition of Hindi is not acceptable here. People have the right to choose their language,' he insisted.

Addressing recent calls for President's Rule in West Bengal due to protest-related violence, Danve noted similar unrest in other states like Nagpur, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. He questioned whether the same measures should be applied nationwide. On the Waqf issue, Danve urged a constitutional approach, highlighting that the matter is under judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)